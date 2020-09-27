Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is $0.16. Fate Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.98). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.64% and a negative net margin of 881.86%. The business had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FATE traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,845. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.92 and a quick ratio of 11.92. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.69.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

