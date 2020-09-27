Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Heartland Express posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.39 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.23%. Heartland Express’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

In related news, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $65,282,617.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,636,102.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $9,792,382.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 42.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 77.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 530,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,427. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

