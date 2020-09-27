Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Equities analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.17). IRIDEX reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 35.91% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRIX. ValuEngine cut IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

IRIX stock remained flat at $$1.90 during trading on Friday. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,796. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.12.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit