Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.66. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.73). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SASR. BidaskClub cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

SASR traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average is $23.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SASR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 423.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,525.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6,170.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

