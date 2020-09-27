ZCore Market Cap Reaches $166,511.15 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.50, $18.94, $32.15 and $51.55. During the last week, ZCore has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $166,511.15 and $692.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 7,760,540 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash . ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZCore

