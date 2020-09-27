Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Million

Brokerages expect that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will post sales of $2.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $3.10 million. Zogenix posted sales of $630,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 219%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year sales of $10.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 million to $17.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $92.77 million, with estimates ranging from $11.50 million to $119.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zogenix.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZGNX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 2,196.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zogenix stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,837,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,508. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $57.22.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zogenix (ZGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.