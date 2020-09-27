Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Million

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Brokerages expect that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will post sales of $2.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $3.10 million. Zogenix posted sales of $630,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 219%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year sales of $10.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 million to $17.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $92.77 million, with estimates ranging from $11.50 million to $119.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZGNX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 2,196.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zogenix stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,837,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,508. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $57.22.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zogenix (ZGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit