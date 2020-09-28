-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). Lineage Cell Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,326.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million.

LCTX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 654,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,593. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $140.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.13.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.