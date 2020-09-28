$0.05 EPS Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Sirius XM also posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Benchmark raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.02.

SIRI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.29. 22,116,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,037,523. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Sirius XM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Sirius XM by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,356,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 47,693 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 34.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the first quarter worth about $1,393,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Sirius XM by 4.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 700,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 31,424 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

