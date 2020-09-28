-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $833.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,247,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after buying an additional 35,273 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,413. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

