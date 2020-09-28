$0.21 EPS Expected for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.22. Monmouth R.E. Inv. also reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monmouth R.E. Inv..

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.41%.

MNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:MNR traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 366,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,848. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,572,000 after acquiring an additional 129,402 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the first quarter worth $261,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 9.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

