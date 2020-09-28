-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.16). Asante Solutions posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Asante Solutions.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $106.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 80.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Cowen raised shares of Asante Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

In related news, Director Mark Stephen Berg acquired 12,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $74,994.14. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,994.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 1,076.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,301,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 45,207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUMP traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,244. Asante Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77.

About Asante Solutions

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

