$0.81 EPS Expected for Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atlantica Yield’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.94. Atlantica Yield posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atlantica Yield.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $255.34 million during the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AY. Raymond James set a $33.00 price objective on Atlantica Yield and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atlantica Yield from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of AY stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $27.61. 277,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,553. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.61. Atlantica Yield has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 275.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 83.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 127.1% during the second quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

