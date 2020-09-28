$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) to announce $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year sales of $4.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

NYSE EHC traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $63.06. The company had a trading volume of 441,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.17 and its 200-day moving average is $65.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.