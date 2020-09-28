$147.60 Million in Sales Expected for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to report $147.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.37 million and the highest is $147.84 million. Ducommun reported sales of $181.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year sales of $624.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $623.12 million to $624.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $627.94 million, with estimates ranging from $625.02 million to $630.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $147.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.02 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Ducommun from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ducommun from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ducommun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $96,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,794.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ducommun by 38.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 743,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,934,000 after purchasing an additional 206,171 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 0.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 626,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,489,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 19.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after buying an additional 83,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

DCO traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.98. The company had a trading volume of 61,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,458. The company has a market capitalization of $396.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.29. Ducommun has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $57.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

