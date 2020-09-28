$151.83 Million in Sales Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report $151.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.48 million to $153.50 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $149.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $604.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $594.75 million to $609.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $611.88 million, with estimates ranging from $605.83 million to $618.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%.

SBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.29. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 118.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 57.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

