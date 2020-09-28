$17.60 Million in Sales Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to report $17.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.27 million and the highest is $19.07 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $20.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $109.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.40 million to $115.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $101.21 million, with estimates ranging from $78.10 million to $127.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,881,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,214,000 after purchasing an additional 173,518 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 540.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 119,109 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,137.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 462,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 425,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,313,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 377,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RIGL traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $2.31. 2,013,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,934,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

