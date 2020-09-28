$2.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to post $2.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.34 billion and the lowest is $2.29 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $2.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $8.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 115.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 38,352 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 27,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 20.8% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 34.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 77.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPB traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,704. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

