360 Capital Total Return Fund (ASX:TOT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

360 Capital Total Return Fund (ASX:TOT) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.88.

About 360 Capital Total Return Fund

360 Capital Total Return Sub Fund specializes in real estate investing.

