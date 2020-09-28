$76.23 Million in Sales Expected for Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) to report $76.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.40 million and the lowest is $75.98 million. Bandwidth reported sales of $60.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year sales of $297.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $296.54 million to $298.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $338.25 million, with estimates ranging from $331.00 million to $344.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.44 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%.

Several research firms recently commented on BAND. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.08. 478,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,643. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -167.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.22. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $178.63.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $29,458.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,516.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.56, for a total transaction of $205,893.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $313,866.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,660 shares of company stock worth $625,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the first quarter worth $264,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 237.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 34,186 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 134.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 26,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 80.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

