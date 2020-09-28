$902.96 Million in Sales Expected for Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) to report $902.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $940.17 million and the lowest is $865.00 million. Capri reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $3.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.17 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

CPRI stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,080,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,707. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $46,871.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,713,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 1,488.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,103 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 766.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,213,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,965 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 421.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,127,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 911,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Capri by 1,176.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 798,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 735,911 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

