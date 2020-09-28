$902.96 Million in Sales Expected for Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) to report $902.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $940.17 million and the lowest is $865.00 million. Capri reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $3.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.17 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

CPRI stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,080,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,707. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $46,871.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,713,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 1,488.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,103 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 766.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,213,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,965 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 421.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,127,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 911,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Capri by 1,176.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 798,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 735,911 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Further Reading: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capri (CPRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit