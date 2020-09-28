$902.96 Million in Sales Expected for Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) will announce $902.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $940.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $865.00 million. Capri posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full year sales of $3.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRI. BNP Paribas began coverage on Capri in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Capri in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $46,871.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth about $13,435,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 478.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 107,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 89,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 22.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRI traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.92. 4,080,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,349,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20, a PEG ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.90. Capri has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.91.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

