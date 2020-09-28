Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.44.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Laurentian set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

ARE traded up C$0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching C$13.73. 153,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.10 million and a PE ratio of 18.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.34. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$10.94 and a 12 month high of C$19.32.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$779.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$662.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 1.0599999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 82.43%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.