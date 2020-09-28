Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) will report earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Aeglea Bio Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.64). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aeglea Bio Therapeutics.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03.

AGLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

Shares of AGLE stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.21. 7,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,828. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $314.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

