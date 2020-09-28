Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.81.

AGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,894,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,597. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.