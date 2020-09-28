Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Announces $1.06 Quarterly Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has increased its dividend by 23.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a dividend payout ratio of 127.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $7.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $158.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $177.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.24 and a 200-day moving average of $157.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $436.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.27.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $998,376.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,014 shares in the company, valued at $27,739,484.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.51, for a total value of $2,647,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,119,340.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $17,471,906 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

