Allied World Assurance (OTCMKTS:AWHHF) Shares Down 1.1%

Sep 28th, 2020

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:AWHHF) shares dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.55 and last traded at $51.55. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.10.

About Allied World Assurance (OTCMKTS:AWHHF)

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd is a Germany-based holding company. It provides property, casualty and specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to clients around the world. The Company operates in three segments: North American Insurance, Global Markets Insurance and Reinsurance. The North American Insurance segment consists of the Company’s direct insurance operations in the United States, Bermuda and Canada.

