Ambrosus Market Capitalization Reaches $2.24 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Ambrosus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $191,138.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus (AMB) is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 416,193,433 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,607,312 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com . The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars.

