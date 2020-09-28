America First Multifamily Investors LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:ATAX)

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

America First Multifamily Investors has a payout ratio of 104.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $241.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.55. America First Multifamily Investors has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 47.41% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATAX shares. BidaskClub raised America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

In related news, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $39,388.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,465.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

