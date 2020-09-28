AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

AMN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.28. 380,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,928. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.61.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $608.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth approximately $68,698,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,513,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,493,000 after buying an additional 98,650 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,227,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,531,000 after acquiring an additional 31,268 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,175,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,199,000 after purchasing an additional 33,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,779,000 after acquiring an additional 26,917 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.