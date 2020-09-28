Ampleforth Price Reaches $0.67 on Major Exchanges (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00006300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $87.12 million and $5.57 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043110 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.95 or 0.04819266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009357 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057474 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033699 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a token. It launched on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 261,762,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,173,899 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

