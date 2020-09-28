Analysts Anticipate NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NexGen Energy’s earnings. NexGen Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NexGen Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NexGen Energy.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

Shares of NXE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.76. 313,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,042. The company has a quick ratio of 21.34, a current ratio of 21.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.52 million, a PE ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 2.17.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

