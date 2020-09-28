Analysts Expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.54. Manulife Financial posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. ValuEngine cut Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.16. 1,760,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,470. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.2111 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 79,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 15,349 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 30.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 511,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 120,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 71.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 824,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 343,419 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 40.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,706,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

