Analyzing AeroCentury (NYSE:ACY) & Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) and AeroCentury (NYSE:ACY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Triton International has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AeroCentury has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Triton International and AeroCentury, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triton International 0 1 3 0 2.75 AeroCentury 0 0 0 0 N/A

Triton International presently has a consensus price target of $42.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.78%. Given Triton International’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Triton International is more favorable than AeroCentury.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Triton International and AeroCentury’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triton International $1.35 billion 2.04 $352.69 million $4.57 8.74 AeroCentury $25.61 million 0.10 -$16.66 million N/A N/A

Triton International has higher revenue and earnings than AeroCentury.

Profitability

This table compares Triton International and AeroCentury’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triton International 24.21% 15.53% 3.25% AeroCentury -102.72% -154.52% -18.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.5% of Triton International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of AeroCentury shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Triton International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of AeroCentury shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Triton International beats AeroCentury on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services. As of December 31, 2018, its total fleet consisted of 3.7 million containers and chassis representing 6.2 million twenty-foot equivalent units. The company also purchases containers from shipping line customers and other sellers, and resells these containers to container retailers and users. It operates in Asia, Europe, the Americas, Bermuda, and internationally. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About AeroCentury

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines. As of March 30, 2020, the company's aircraft portfolio consisted of eleven aircraft held for lease, six aircraft held under sales-type or direct finance leases, and seven aircraft held for sale. AeroCentury Corp. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

