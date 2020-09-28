Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The mining company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of AYM stock traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1.30 ($0.02). The company had a trading volume of 557,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,437. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00. Anglesey Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.80 ($0.04).

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It also has a 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 6% interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in Bergslagen district of central Sweden.

