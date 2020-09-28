Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has decreased its dividend by 28.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 91.21 and a current ratio of 91.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $168.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.75. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 43.28%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

About Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

