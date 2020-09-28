Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.20, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$2.42.

In other Arena REIT No 1 news, insider Robert de Vos acquired 13,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.21 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,005.78 ($21,432.70).

Arena REIT No 1 Company Profile

Arena REIT is an ASX300 listed property group that owns, manages and develops social infrastructure property assets across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure property assets is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

