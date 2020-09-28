Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.20, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$2.42.

In other Arena REIT No 1 news, insider Robert de Vos acquired 13,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.21 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,005.78 ($21,432.70).

Arena REIT is an ASX300 listed property group that owns, manages and develops social infrastructure property assets across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure property assets is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

