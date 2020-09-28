Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has increased its dividend by 26.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a payout ratio of 388.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.3%.

ACRE stock opened at $9.60 on Monday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 8.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

