ArtByte (ABY) Price Down 93.2% This Week

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. One ArtByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ArtByte has a market cap of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00425617 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011725 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000515 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002982 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ArtByte (CRYPTO:ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

