Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Million

Equities analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to post $1.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $2.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $8.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 million to $16.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $58.21 million, with estimates ranging from $16.98 million to $140.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,130.03% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASND. Wedbush began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 56.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,264.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

ASND traded down $2.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.94. The stock had a trading volume of 207,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,973. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $158.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.71 and a 200-day moving average of $136.69.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.