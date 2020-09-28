Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 303.86 ($3.97).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASCL shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Ascential in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target (up from GBX 290 ($3.79)) on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, July 27th.

LON ASCL traded up GBX 29.80 ($0.39) on Monday, reaching GBX 298.20 ($3.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,824. Ascential has a twelve month low of GBX 173.80 ($2.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -16.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 295.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 271.48.

In other Ascential news, insider Duncan Painter sold 679,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92), for a total transaction of £2,039,067 ($2,664,402.20).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

