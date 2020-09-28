ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

ASHTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

ASHTY stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.75. 4,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,462. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.25. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.82. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 37.71%.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

