AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Cowen increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 37.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,738,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,242,847. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a PE ratio of 65.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

