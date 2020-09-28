ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

ATLKY stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.26. 21,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,450. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.99.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 28.83%. Research analysts forecast that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

