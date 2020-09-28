Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF) Plans $0.04 Interim Dividend

Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$1.97 and a 200 day moving average of A$2.38.

Australian Unity Office Fund Company Profile

AOF is an ASX-listed REIT that wholly owns a diversified portfolio of nine office properties located across Australian metropolitan and CBD markets in Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra.

