Automotive Finco (CVE:AFCC) Trading 2.1% Higher

Automotive Finco Corp (CVE:AFCC)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.45. 6,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 11,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

The company has a current ratio of 74.21, a quick ratio of 74.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.41.

Automotive Finco Company Profile (CVE:AFCC)

Automotive Finco Corp., a specialty finance company, focuses on the auto retail sector in Canada and internationally. The company, through its investment in Automotive Finance LP, intends to provide long term and debt based acquisition financing to auto dealerships. It also focuses on direct investments in the auto retail sector.

