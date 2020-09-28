Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Posts Earnings Results

Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported GBX (3.74) (($0.05)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Avacta Group stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 166 ($2.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,108. Avacta Group has a 52 week low of GBX 12.62 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 215.36 ($2.81). The stock has a market cap of $416.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 163.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 116.31.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Avacta Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Life Sciences and Animal Health. The company's custom Affimer products are also used in drugs and biomarkers discovery in biotech research and development.

