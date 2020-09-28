Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04

Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Aventus Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$2.17.
About Aventus Group
