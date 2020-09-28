Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04

Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Aventus Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$2.17.

About Aventus Group

The Aventus Group is Australia's largest fully-integrated owner, manager and developer of large format retail centres in Australia. The Aventus Group comprises Aventus Holdings Limited and Aventus Capital Limited as the responsible entity for Aventus Retail Property Fund. We are the largest fully-integrated owner, manager and developer of large format retail centres in Australia, with a portfolio of 20 centres valued at $1.9 billion.

