Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.45. 610,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,357. The company has a market cap of $361.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $9.66.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $79.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.43 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Christian Asmar bought 103,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $718,717.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 384,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 60,092 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 190,167 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

