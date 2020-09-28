B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) and MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Head-To-Head Review

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) and MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

B2Gold has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAG Silver has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares B2Gold and MAG Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B2Gold $1.16 billion 5.86 $293.38 million $0.14 46.29 MAG Silver N/A N/A -$4.43 million ($0.05) -303.60

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than MAG Silver. MAG Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B2Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for B2Gold and MAG Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B2Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A MAG Silver 0 0 2 0 3.00

MAG Silver has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.46%. Given MAG Silver’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MAG Silver is more favorable than B2Gold.

Profitability

This table compares B2Gold and MAG Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B2Gold 30.06% 18.02% 13.19% MAG Silver N/A -7.53% -7.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.0% of B2Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of MAG Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of MAG Silver shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

B2Gold beats MAG Silver on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's principal asset is the 44% owned Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

