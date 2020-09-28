Balancer (BAL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $61.80 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 28th. Balancer has a market capitalization of $103.78 million and approximately $61.80 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Balancer has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Balancer token can currently be bought for $14.95 or 0.00139600 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00253370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00042185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00095835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.56 or 0.01574455 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00184619 BTC.

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance

